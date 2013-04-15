Sacred Mother Tongue was a four-piece British heavy metal band from Northampton initially formed in 2004. The line up consisted of Darrin South (vocals), Andy James (guitar), Josh Gurner (bass guitar) and Lee Newell (drums).

The band has performed at music festivals throughout the UK including Download Festival 2009 and 2011, and Sonisphere Festival in 2010. Metal Hammer magazine described them as "the most convincing young British metal band to emerge in a long time".[citation needed]

The band released a 4-track EP, A Light Shines..., on 3 September 2012 and the Out Of The Darkness album on 15 April 2013 through EMI Label Services and Transcend Records.

In May 2013, Gurner announced that he was leaving the band to pursue his career with Hacktivist. The band ran open auditions for a replacement and, after a short search, Craig Daws was announced as the new bass guitarist, making his first appearance with the band at Download Festival 2013. In October 2013, the band decided to split up, citing an inability to reach a larger audience.