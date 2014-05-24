Pauline de Lassus Saint-Geniès (born April 9, 1983 in Paris), better known by her stage name Mina Tindle, is a French folk and new wave singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She previously released her debut EP with Sauvage Records "Review: Mina Tindle" "Mezzic.com", and in March 2012 released her debut album Taranta on Believe Recordings "Believe Recordings UK" "Mina Tindle, 'Taranta'" "The Independent""Mina Tindle".

Mina Tindle was born in Paris, France and has family that reside in Spain "biography" She lived in Brooklyn where she played with the band The Limes before returning to Paris to pursue her career as a solo artist.