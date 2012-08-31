Salar Aghili (Persian: سالار عقیلی‎, Sâlâr Aqili; born 2 December 1977), known by his full-name Mir Salar Moslemi Aghili (Persian: میرسالار مسلمی عقیلی‎, Mirsâlâr Moslemi Aqili) is a classical and Persian traditional singer. His spouse, Harir Shariat–Zadeh is a Persian musician as well who plays Piano and Daf.

His main teacher was Sedigh Ta'rif. Salar Aghili is the singer of Iran's National Orchestra. He has also worked with a number of Persian classical music ensembles such as Dastan Ensemble.