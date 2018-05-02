Franz AllersEuropean-American conductor. Born 6 August 1906. Died 28 January 1995
Franz Allers
1906-08-06
Franz Allers Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Allers (August 6, 1905 - January 26, 1995) was a European-American conductor of ballet, opera, Broadway musicals, film scores, and symphony orchestras.
Franz Allers Tracks
Ol' man river; Can't help lovin' that man (Show Boat)
Jerome Kern
Jerome Kern
Ol' man river; Can't help lovin' that man (Show Boat)
Ol' man river; Can't help lovin' that man (Show Boat)
Ensemble
Last played on
Why can't the English? (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
Frederick Loewe
Why can't the English? (My Fair Lady)
Why can't the English? (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
There's No Business Like Show Business
Jerry Orbach
Jerry Orbach
There's No Business Like Show Business
There's No Business Like Show Business
Last played on
Annie Get Your Gun Overture
Franz Allers
Franz Allers
Annie Get Your Gun Overture
Annie Get Your Gun Overture
Last played on
My Fair Lady Overture
Franz Allers
My Fair Lady Overture
My Fair Lady Overture
Last played on
The King and I: March of the Siamese Children
Richard Rodgers
Richard Rodgers
The King and I: March of the Siamese Children
The King and I: March of the Siamese Children
Orchestra
Last played on
Hier ist die Uhr... Geh'n wir uns Chambre séparée (Das Opernball)
Graunke Symphony Orchestra, Brigitte Fassbaender, Richard Heuberger, Nicolai Gedda & Franz Allers
Hier ist die Uhr... Geh'n wir uns Chambre séparée (Das Opernball)
Hier ist die Uhr... Geh'n wir uns Chambre séparée (Das Opernball)
Performer
Last played on
