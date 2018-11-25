Johann Gottlieb NaumannBorn 17 April 1741. Died 23 October 1801
Johann Gottlieb Naumann
1741-04-17
Johann Gottlieb Naumann Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Gottlieb Naumann (17 April 1741 – 23 October 1801) was a German composer, conductor, and Kapellmeister.
Johann Gottlieb Naumann Tracks
Simphonie à grand orchestre de l'opéra 'Cora', Op 3 No 1
Harpsichord Concerto in B flat major (C.1137)
Quanto costa il tuo delitto (La Passione de Gesu Cristo)
Sonata No.3 – Andantino amaroso
Gustaf Wasa (Act 2 – Act 3) (1786)
