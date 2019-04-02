Karpe DiemFormed 2000
Karpe Diem
2000
Karpe Diem Biography
Karpe, previously known as Karpe Diem, is a Norwegian rap-duo from Oslo made up of Magdi Omar Ytreeide Abdelmaguid (b. 1984) and Chirag Rashmikant Patel (b. 1984)
Scala, London, UK
