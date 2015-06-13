Eugene Joseph Wright (born May 29, 1923), nicknamed The Senator, is an American jazz bassist, best known for his work as a member of The Dave Brubeck Quartet, in particular on the group's most famous album, Time Out (1959), with pianist Brubeck, drummer Joe Morello and alto saxophonist Paul Desmond.

Wright had played with the Lonnie Simmons group, and led his own band, the Dukes of Swing, but his big break came when he was recruited by Dave Brubeck. He had a very solid, Kansas-city style, theoretically at odds with, but in practice an important component of, Brubeck's cool, mannered jazz.

In addition to Brubeck, Wright has played with many jazz stars, including Count Basie, Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, Buddy DeFranco, Cal Tjader, Kai Winding, Karen Hernandez, Sonny Stitt, Gene Ammons, Dottie Dodgion, Lee Shaw, Dorothy Donegan, and Monty Alexander.

Basically Wright is a book of his compositions for bass published by Hansen.

With the death of his bandleader Dave Brubeck on December 5, 2012, Wright is the only living member of the classic quartet.