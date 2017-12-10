Yuriy Alexeyevich Vashchuk (Russian: Юрий Алексеевич Ващук, Yuriy Alekseyevich Vashchuk, Belarusian: Юрый Аляксеевіч Вашчук, Juryj Aliaksiejevič Vaščuk; born 24 January 1983), better known by his stage name Teo, is a Belarusian singer, songwriter, and television presenter.

Teo showed passion for music early in his childhood. He won his first music competition as the winner of the international contest "Scilla", and won his first major competition as the winner of the television program "Zornaya Rostan". Teo won the Belarusian national song contest and represented his country at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Cheesecake". He ultimately finished 16th, receiving a total of 43 points.