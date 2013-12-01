Allan Vaché (born December 16, 1953 in Rahway, New Jersey) is an American jazz clarinetist and brother of jazz cornetist Warren Vache.

Vaché played with the Jim Cullum Jazz Band of San Antonio, Texas, for seventeen years and was a regular on the Riverwalk – Live from the Landing radio show on Public Radio International, which featured the Cullum band. He performed with Cullum on A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor. He is a featured performer on Gershwin's "Porgy & Bess" with the Cullum band, released on CBS Masterworks. He toured Mexico for the U.S. State Department with the live show of Porgy & Bess, narrated by opera singer William Warfield. Vaché has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York and The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

He graduated from Rahway High School in 1971. He has performed with, or appeared on stage with Benny Goodman, Teddy Wilson, Lionel Hampton, Pete Fountain, Clark Terry, Benny Carter, Milt Hinton, Bob Haggart, Yank Lawson, Bucky Pizzarelli, Gene Krupa, Jake Hanna, Scott Hamilton, Herb Ellis, and many others. He has also performed with pop artists Bonnie Raitt and Leon Redbone and can be heard on the soundtrack of the 1998 film The Newton Boys starring Mathew McConaughey and Julianna Margulies.