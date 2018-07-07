Douglas Dare
Douglas Dare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p043bln3.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d7bf684-8146-4ebc-b1d7-d5aed2364600
Douglas Dare Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Dare (born in 1990 or 1991) is a London-based singer-songwriter from Bridport, South West England.
Douglas is the son of a piano teacher and he studied music at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. He is openly gay and has a drag persona under the name of Luna Landing. Douglas released his debut EP, Seven Hours on Erased Tapes in 2013 and toured Europe with label mate Ólafur Arnalds. He released his debut album 'Whelm' May 12, 2014 on Erased Tapes and has just supported label mate Nils Frahm on his North American Tour. In October 2016 he released his sophomore full-length 'Aforger' on Erased Tapes.
Douglas Dare Tracks
Swim (Rival Consoles Remix)
Douglas Dare
Swim (Rival Consoles Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Swim (Rival Consoles Remix)
Last played on
New York (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2016)
Douglas Dare
New York (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
New York (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2016)
Last played on
Doublethink (6 Music Session, 27 Jan 2015)
Douglas Dare
Doublethink (6 Music Session, 27 Jan 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Rex
Douglas Dare
Rex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Rex
Last played on
Doublethink
Douglas Dare
Doublethink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Doublethink
Last played on
New York
Douglas Dare
New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bzszv.jpglink
New York
Last played on
Swim
Douglas Dare
Swim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Swim
Last played on
The Edge
Douglas Dare
The Edge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
The Edge
Last played on
Swim
Douglas Dare
Swim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Swim
Last played on
Caroline
Douglas Dare
Caroline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Caroline
Last played on
Nile
Douglas Dare
Nile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx4gm.jpglink
Nile
Last played on
Caroline
Douglas Dare
Caroline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Caroline
Last played on
Lungful
Douglas Dare
Lungful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Lungful
Performer
Last played on
Clockwork
Douglas Dare
Clockwork
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Clockwork
Last played on
Repeat
Douglas Dare
Repeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cql5.jpglink
Repeat
Last played on
Lungful
Douglas Dare
Lungful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sxjfv.jpglink
Lungful
Last played on
