Douglas Dare (born in 1990 or 1991) is a London-based singer-songwriter from Bridport, South West England.

Douglas is the son of a piano teacher and he studied music at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. He is openly gay and has a drag persona under the name of Luna Landing. Douglas released his debut EP, Seven Hours on Erased Tapes in 2013 and toured Europe with label mate Ólafur Arnalds. He released his debut album 'Whelm' May 12, 2014 on Erased Tapes and has just supported label mate Nils Frahm on his North American Tour. In October 2016 he released his sophomore full-length 'Aforger' on Erased Tapes.