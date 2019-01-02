Angela ChengBorn 9 September 1959
Angela Cheng
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04db4wr.jpg
1959-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d7b0866-cc77-470f-8bd4-2a5fbc84f1ad
Angela Cheng Tracks
Sort by
Arabeske for piano Op 18 in C major
Robert Schumann
Arabeske for piano Op 18 in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Arabeske for piano Op 18 in C major
Last played on
Scherzo for piano in D minor, Op 10 no 1 [1838]
Clara Schumann
Scherzo for piano in D minor, Op 10 no 1 [1838]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Scherzo for piano in D minor, Op 10 no 1 [1838]
Last played on
Rapsodia española, Op 70
Isaac Albéniz
Rapsodia española, Op 70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Rapsodia española, Op 70
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue (Op.16 No.2) in B flat major
Clara Schumann
Prelude and Fugue (Op.16 No.2) in B flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue (Op.16 No.2) in B flat major
Last played on
Variations on a theme of Robert Schumann for piano (Op.20) in F sharp minor
Clara Schumann
Variations on a theme of Robert Schumann for piano (Op.20) in F sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Variations on a Theme by Clara Wieck
Robert Schumann
Variations on a Theme by Clara Wieck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Variations on a Theme by Clara Wieck
Last played on
4 Pieces fugitives for piano (Op.15)
Clara Schumann
4 Pieces fugitives for piano (Op.15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
4 Pieces fugitives for piano (Op.15)
Last played on
Scherzo in D minor, Op 10 No 1
Clara Schumann
Scherzo in D minor, Op 10 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Scherzo in D minor, Op 10 No 1
Last played on
Rapsodia sinfonica for piano and string orchestra (Op.66)
Joaquín Turina
Rapsodia sinfonica for piano and string orchestra (Op.66)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db4wr.jpglink
Rapsodia sinfonica for piano and string orchestra (Op.66)
Last played on
Back to artist