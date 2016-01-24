GnidrologFormed 1969. Disbanded 1999
Gnidrolog
1969
Gnidrolog Biography (Wikipedia)
Gnidrolog was a British progressive rock band, with a sound that was compared to better known bands such as Van der Graaf Generator, Jethro Tull and Gentle Giant.
Lady Lake
Ship
