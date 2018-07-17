Christina GanschBorn 1990
Christina Gansch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d6e5bf1-f9a0-48d4-8605-046435f4ecab
Christina Gansch Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 5: Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecc6gw
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-17T08:00:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06f0brr.jpg
17
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 5: Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist