Mala Rodríguez
Born 13 February 1979
Mala Rodríguez
1979-02-13
Mala Rodríguez Biography (Wikipedia)
María Rodríguez Garrido, also known as La Mala, La Mala María, or Mala Rodríguez (Mala, Spanish for bad), is a Latin Grammy Award-winning Spanish hip hop rapper.
Mala Rodríguez Tracks
Contigo (feat. Stylo G)
Mala Rodríguez
Contigo (feat. Stylo G)
Contigo (feat. Stylo G)
Last played on
Me Voy (feat. Mala Rodríguez)
Ibeyi
Me Voy (feat. Mala Rodríguez)
Me Voy (feat. Mala Rodríguez)
Last played on
Galaxias Cercanas
Mala Rodríguez
Galaxias Cercanas
Galaxias Cercanas
Last played on
