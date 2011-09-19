Ten Second Epic was a Canadian five-piece alternative rock band from Edmonton. The band formed in 2002 consisting of Andrew Usenik (vocals), Daniel Carriere (guitar), Craig Spelliscy (guitar), Sandy MacKinnon (bass guitar) and Patrick Birtles (drums). TSE released three full-length albums in the course of their career, Count Yourself In, Hometown and Better Off. The band officially announced their breakup on February 25, 2014, and did their final tour in May 2014.