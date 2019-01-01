Da’ T.R.U.T.H.Christian rapper. Born 15 December 1977
Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
1977-12-15
Da' T.R.U.T.H. Biography
Emanuel Lee Lambert, Jr. (born December 15, 1977) is a Christian rapper who goes by the stage name Da' T.R.U.T.H. Not to be confused with Muslim artist Imran "Da Truth" Khan or Trae tha Truth.
