Flamengo was one of the earliest Czech progressive rock groups. It was established in 1966.

The original line-up was: Přemysl Černý - drums, František Francl - lead guitar, Pavel Fořt - rhythm guitar, Eduard Vršek - keyboard, Jiří Čížek - bass, Petr Novák - vocal. The vocalist Joan Duggan from Newcastle joined the group in 1969, and after she married Francl, they left the band. However, the changes in the line-up had continued. The final line-up was settled after the arrival of the vocalist Vladimír Mišík, saxophonist and flautist Jan Kubík and bassist Vladimír "Guma" Kulhánek. In 1971, this line-up recorded one of the most appreciated Czech rock albums "Kuře v hodinkách". The poet Josef Kainar wrote the lyrics for the album. This recording was quickly banned by the communist regime under normalization. It became legendary, and now stands as one of the best album that came out from Czech rock music scene.. In 2013, they were the nominated band for Beatová síň slávy.