Luke Steele
Luke Steele Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke James Steele (born 13 December 1979) is an Australian musician, singer and songwriter. Steele is the vocalist and primary songwriter of the alternative rock band The Sleepy Jackson and is a member of the electronic music duo Empire of the Sun.
