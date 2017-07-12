Philipp GropperBorn 1978
Philipp Gropper Biography (Wikipedia)
Philipp Gropper (born 1978 in West-Berlin) is a German composer and saxophonist of jazz and of the modern creative style.
Philipp Gropper Tracks
Sunship (Part 1)
