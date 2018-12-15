Jan JohanssonBorn 16 September 1931. Died 9 November 1968
Jan Johansson
1931-09-16
Jan Johansson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Johansson (16 September 1931 – 9 November 1968) was a Swedish jazz pianist. He is little known outside Scandinavia and his records are not widely available, though Jazz på svenska (Jazz in Swedish) has sold more than a quarter of a million copies, and is the best selling jazz release ever in Sweden, and has been streamed more than 10 million times on Spotify. He was the father of former HammerFall drummer Anders Johansson and Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, who nowadays run Heptagon Records which keeps their father's recordings available.
Jan Johansson Tracks
Visa fran Utanmyra
Jan Johansson
Visa fran Utanmyra
Visa fran Utanmyra
Visa från Utanmyra
Jan Johansson
Visa från Utanmyra
Visa från Utanmyra
Gånglek Från Älvdalen
Jan Johansson
Gånglek Från Älvdalen
Gånglek Från Älvdalen
Polska Från Medelpad
Jan Johansson
Polska Från Medelpad
Polska Från Medelpad
I Remember Clifford (feat. Stan Getz)
Oscar Pettiford
I Remember Clifford (feat. Stan Getz)
I Remember Clifford (feat. Stan Getz)
Younger Than Springtime
Jan Johansson
Younger Than Springtime
Younger Than Springtime
Leksands Skänklåt
Jan Johansson
Leksands Skänklåt
Leksands Skänklåt
Visa fran Rattvik
Jan Johansson
Visa fran Rattvik
Visa fran Rattvik
Gånglek Från Älvdalen
Jan Johansson
Gånglek Från Älvdalen
Gånglek Från Älvdalen
Vallåt Från Jämtland
Jan Johansson
Vallåt Från Jämtland
Vallåt Från Jämtland
Liksom en Herdinna
Jan Johansson
Liksom en Herdinna
Liksom en Herdinna
