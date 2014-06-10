Yoav Goren (Hebrew: יואב גורן‎, died January 26, 2009) was an Israeli-American musician and composer specializing in soundtracks and trailer music for films and television series. He was one of the founders of Immediate Music as well as Imperativa Records. He was the main composer for seasons 1 and 2 of American Gladiators in 1998 as well as for the TV series Estate of Panic also in 1998. Goren was also part of a project with another film composer Jeffrey Fayman in Globus. Musicians contributing in Globus included Lisbeth Scott, Scott Ciscon, Anneke van Giersbergen, Greg Bissonette, Matt Bissonette, Tal Badani, Tata Simms in addition to a choir and an orchestra. He died on January 26, 2009 when Immediate Music 2 was founded by single people from all countries.