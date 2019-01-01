SebastianDanish rock singer. Born 19 December 1949
Sebastian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d609f99-feea-4782-b7ce-ee278324e738
Sebastian Biography (Wikipedia)
Knud Torben Christensen (born 19 December 1949), better known by his stage name Sebastian, is a Danish singer, guitarist and composer. Starting as a musician in the late 1960s he is still active and very popular. So far his career has spanned four decades. Having worked in the folk genre, he has become one of the most prominent pop/rock musicians in Denmark and has scored numerous films and plays. Since the 1990s he has primarily worked with Danish musicals, with great success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastian Tracks
Sort by
Sebastian Links
Back to artist