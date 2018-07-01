Art and Dotty Todd were an American husband and wife singing duo who reached the Top Ten in the UK and the US with the hits "Broken Wings" (1953) and "Chanson D'Amour" (1958).

Dotty Todd was born Doris Dabb in Elizabeth, New Jersey on 22 June 1913. She studied the piano from an early age, giving a piano recital at Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. She was performing at the Providence Biltmore Hotel in Rhode Island when she met Art Todd - born Arthur William Todd in Baltimore, Maryland on 11 March 1914 - a guitarist/vocalist also playing at the Biltmore; the pair met as a result of the Biltmore accidentally booking them into the same suite. The couple married in 1941 and - after Art Todd's service in the U.S. Army where he worked in an entertainment unit - they settled in Sherman Oaks California with a job at the Shadow Mountain Club in Palm Desert, California, inaugurating a career on the California lounge circuit; the Todds also eventually sang on their own radio show. The duo cut records including "Heavenly Heavenly" for RCA Victor in 1952: the single flopped but when the song which served as its B-side,"Broken Wings" became a hit in the UK for the Stargazers, the Art and Dotty Todd version had a UK release charting at #6 (the Stargazers' version reached #1 while another version by Dickie Valentine reached #12).