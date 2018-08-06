The Holy InnocentsFormed 2010
The Holy Innocents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d5e8d18-befb-4cad-bea4-3a90f263277c
The Holy Innocents Performances & Interviews
The Holy Innocents Tracks
Sort by
Submarine
The Holy Innocents
Submarine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Submarine
Last played on
Master of Disguise
The Holy Innocents
Master of Disguise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Master of Disguise
Performer
Last played on
Galloping Major
The Holy Innocents
Galloping Major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galloping Major
Performer
Last played on
Hollow Falls
The Holy Innocents
Hollow Falls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hollow Falls
Performer
Last played on
Mount Mercy
The Holy Innocents
Mount Mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mount Mercy
Last played on
Back to artist