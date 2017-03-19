Antoine BusnoisBorn 1430. Died 28 October 1492
Antoine Busnois
1430
Antoine Busnois (also Busnoys) (c. 1430 – 6 November 1492) was a French composer and poet of the early Renaissance Burgundian School. While also noted as a composer of motets and other sacred music, he was one of the most renowned 15th-century composers of secular chansons. He was the leading figure of the late Burgundian school after the death of Guillaume Dufay.
Terrible dame
Quant vous me ferez
Je m'esbais de vous
Le servituer, a 4
