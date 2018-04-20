Aldemaro RomeroBorn 12 March 1928. Died 15 September 2007
Aldemaro Romero
1928-03-12
Aldemaro Romero Biography (Wikipedia)
Aldemaro Romero (March 12, 1928 – September 15, 2007) was a Venezuelan pianist, composer, arranger and orchestral conductor. He was born in Valencia, Carabobo State.
Aldemaro Romero Tracks
Fuga con pajarillo (Suite for Strings)
Fuga con pajarillo (Suite for Strings)
Irene
Irene
Two
Two
Fuga con Pajarillo (Suite for string s no.1)
Fuga con Pajarillo (Suite for string s no.1)
Fuga con pajarillo
Fuga con pajarillo
Fuga con Pajarillo from Suite for Strings No 1
