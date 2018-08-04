William ConwayUK cellist
William Conway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d59c6e3-4799-4ac9-a7a5-667006ee05a5
William Conway Tracks
Sort by
The Soldier's Tale
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldier's Tale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Soldier's Tale
Last played on
Orchestral Suite No 3 in D major, BWV 1068 (Air)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestral Suite No 3 in D major, BWV 1068 (Air)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Orchestral Suite No 3 in D major, BWV 1068 (Air)
Last played on
Keyboard Suite in D minor, HWV 447 (Saraband)
George Frideric Handel
Keyboard Suite in D minor, HWV 447 (Saraband)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Keyboard Suite in D minor, HWV 447 (Saraband)
Last played on
Lullaby for violin and cello
Peter Maxwell Davies
Lullaby for violin and cello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Lullaby for violin and cello
Last played on
Octet in F major D.803
Franz Schubert
Octet in F major D.803
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Octet in F major D.803
Last played on
Octet in E flat major, Op 20: 4th Movement, Presto
Felix Mendelssohn
Octet in E flat major, Op 20: 4th Movement, Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Octet in E flat major, Op 20: 4th Movement, Presto
Last played on
Maxwell Davies: Lullaby for violin and cello
Peter Maxwell Davies
Maxwell Davies: Lullaby for violin and cello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Maxwell Davies: Lullaby for violin and cello
Last played on
Lullaby
Peter Maxwell Davies
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Chacony in G minor
Henry Purcell
Chacony in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Chacony in G minor
Last played on
Sinfonia concertante in B flat, Hob:I:105
Joseph Haydn
Sinfonia concertante in B flat, Hob:I:105
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Sinfonia concertante in B flat, Hob:I:105
Last played on
Prelude to Suite No 1 in G major
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude to Suite No 1 in G major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude to Suite No 1 in G major
Last played on
Since it was the day of Preparation...
James MacMillan, Benedict Hymas, Synergy Vocals, Hebrides Ensemble & William Conway
Since it was the day of Preparation...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since it was the day of Preparation...
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Sarabande in D minor
George Frideric Handel
Sarabande in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sarabande in D minor
Last played on
Ciaconna
William Conway
Ciaconna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jb1y.jpglink
Ciaconna
Last played on
The Soldiers Tale Part 2
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldiers Tale Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Soldiers Tale Part 2
Last played on
The Soldiers Tale Part 1
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldiers Tale Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Soldiers Tale Part 1
Last played on
Lullaby
Peter Maxwell Davies
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Sonata in D minor for cello and piano
Frank Bridge
Sonata in D minor for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjp.jpglink
Sonata in D minor for cello and piano
Last played on
Symphony No 3 in A minor, Op 56 Scottish, 2nd movement Vivance non Troppo
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No 3 in A minor, Op 56 Scottish, 2nd movement Vivance non Troppo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Symphony No 3 in A minor, Op 56 Scottish, 2nd movement Vivance non Troppo
Last played on
In the Lowlands (Songs of Courtship)
William Conway
In the Lowlands (Songs of Courtship)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Lowlands (Songs of Courtship)
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at … Lincoln Drill Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5c6gw
Lincoln Drill Hall
2018-08-04T07:51:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p063ct44.jpg
4
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at … Lincoln Drill Hall
Lincoln Drill Hall
Proms 2018: Proms at … Lincoln Drill Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enbj6q
Lincoln Drill Hall
2018-08-04T07:51:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p063ct44.jpg
4
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at … Lincoln Drill Hall
Lincoln Drill Hall
Back to artist