Volcano Choir is an American indie rock band from Wisconsin, formed in 2005. The band began as a collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and members of Collections of Colonies of Bees. Their debut album, Unmap, was released on September 22, 2009, reaching number 92 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The band toured on the success of this release, with a large string of shows around Japan in November 2010 being their most notable run.

Since the band's formation, Jon Mueller (Death Blues) and Thomas Wincek (of All Tiny Creatures) have left Collections of Colonies of Bees, but continue to be members of Volcano Choir. They have also added Matthew Skemp on bass, who also plays in All Tiny Creatures.

It was revealed in a 2014 interview with band members that the name "Volcano Choir" originated from a vaporizer called the "Volcano".

The cover art for "Unmap" was created by Adreienne DeBoer, and insert art was illustrated by Dave Godowsky.

Volcano Choir released their second studio album, Repave, on September 3, 2013, on Jagjaguwar. The album was recorded at Justin Vernon's studio, 'April Base', in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.