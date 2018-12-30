Lynden David HallBorn 7 May 1974. Died 14 February 2006
Lynden David Hall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwv8.jpg
1974-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d5237a5-6d37-48c5-be56-7ba8aa3fb4fe
Lynden David Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynden David Hall (7 May 1974 – 14 February 2006) was an award-winning English singer, songwriter, arranger, and record producer who emerged during the late 1990s as part of the neo soul movement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lynden David Hall Tracks
Sort by
All You Need Is Love
Lynden David Hall
All You Need Is Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv8.jpglink
All You Need Is Love
Last played on
Sexy Cinderella
Lynden David Hall
Sexy Cinderella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv8.jpglink
Sexy Cinderella
Last played on
Cresent Moon
Lynden David Hall
Cresent Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv8.jpglink
Cresent Moon
Last played on
Do I Qualify?
Lynden David Hall
Do I Qualify?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv8.jpglink
Do I Qualify?
Last played on
Forgive Me (Ignorants Remix)
Lynden David Hall
Forgive Me (Ignorants Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv8.jpglink
Forgive Me (Ignorants Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lynden David Hall
Lynden David Hall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist