Nicholas CarterAustralian Conductor
Nicholas Carter
Nicholas Carter Tracks
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
Jean Sibelius
Kuolema - incidental music Op.44 - i. Valse triste
Jean Sibelius
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Edward Elgar
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis for double string orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dispersal (Three Memorials)
Brett Dean
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Glasgow City Halls
2019-04-18T07:50:10
18
Apr
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: St Davids Cathedral Festival
St Davids Cathedral
2018-06-02T07:50:10
2
Jun
2018
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: St Davids Cathedral Festival
St Davids Cathedral
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Barber’s Violin Concerto
Town Hall, Ayr
2016-10-28T07:50:10
28
Oct
2016
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Barber’s Violin Concerto
Town Hall, Ayr
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Afternoon Performance - Barber’s Violin Concerto
Glasgow City Halls
2016-10-27T07:50:10
27
Oct
2016
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Afternoon Performance - Barber’s Violin Concerto
Glasgow City Halls
Back to artist