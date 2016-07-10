The GTO'sFormed 1968. Disbanded 1970
1968
The GTO's Biography (Wikipedia)
The GTOs (Girls Together Outrageously) were an all-girl group from the Los Angeles area, specifically the Sunset Strip scene. Only active for two and a half years (1968-1970) with a single reunion in 1974, their only album, Permanent Damage, produced by Frank Zappa, was released in 1969.
The GTO's Tracks
