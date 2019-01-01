Thomas GodojBorn 6 March 1978
Thomas Godoj
Thomas Godoj Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Godoj (born 6 March 1978 in Rybnik, Poland) is a naturalized German rock-pop singer and songwriter of Polish origin. He was the winner of the fifth season of Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the German version of Pop Idol.
