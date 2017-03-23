Paal Nilssen-LoveBorn 24 December 1974
Paal Nilssen-Love
1974-12-24
Paal Nilssen-Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Paal Nilssen-Love (born 24 December 1974) is a Norwegian drummer and composer in the jazz and free jazz genres.
Paal Nilssen-Love Tracks
Dreams
Frode Gjerstad
Dreams
Dreams
Last played on
Tear of the Clouds
Joe McPhee/Michiyo Yagi/Lasse Marhaug/Paal Nilssen-Love
Tear of the Clouds
Tear of the Clouds
Performer
Last played on
Jacana
Sten Sandell
Jacana
Jacana
Last played on
Scarcity
Arto Lindsay
Scarcity
Scarcity
Last played on
Till (Remembering Emmett Till)
Paal Nilssen-Love / Joe Mcphee, Paal Nilssen-Love & Joe McPhee
Till (Remembering Emmett Till)
Till (Remembering Emmett Till)
Performer
Last played on
The Skin, The Colour (feat. Paal Nilssen-Love)
James Plotkin
The Skin, The Colour (feat. Paal Nilssen-Love)
The Skin, The Colour (feat. Paal Nilssen-Love)
Last played on
Death Rattle
James Plotikin, James Plotikin and Paal Nilssen Love & Paal Nilssen-Love
Death Rattle
Death Rattle
Performer
Last played on
