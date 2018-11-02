Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tvn0g.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d4c66ce-f528-4f1c-b744-5b2c10221738
Tracks
Sort by
Shout (Glastonbury 1986)
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
Shout (Glastonbury 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn0g.jpglink
Shout (Glastonbury 1986)
Shake Your Tail Feather (Glastonbury 1986)
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
Shake Your Tail Feather (Glastonbury 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn0g.jpglink
Shoobee Baby (Glastonbury 1986)
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
Shoobee Baby (Glastonbury 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn0g.jpglink
Shoobee Baby (Glastonbury 1986)
Scooby Doo (Glastonbury 1986)
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
Scooby Doo (Glastonbury 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn0g.jpglink
Scooby Doo (Glastonbury 1986)
Soul Kinda Feelin' (Glastonbury 1986)
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
Soul Kinda Feelin' (Glastonbury 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn0g.jpglink
Forest Of Love (Glastonbury 1986)
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
Forest Of Love (Glastonbury 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn0g.jpglink
Forest Of Love (Glastonbury 1986)
The Intruder/Gimme Some Lovin' (Glastonbury 1986)
Buddy Curtess and The Grasshoppers
The Intruder/Gimme Some Lovin' (Glastonbury 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn0g.jpglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
K-Klass interviewed at Lakefest
-
"The Grammy's were huge for us, because it wasn't so televised back then" - Salt-N-Pepa recall breaking America
-
"We've even had couples therapy!" - Rap legends Salt-N-Pepa open up about their friendship and career
-
Salt N Pepa talk Fights, Stalkers, Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma
Back to artist