Magna CartaUK folk rock group. Formed 10 May 1969
Magna Carta
1969-05-10
Magna Carta Biography (Wikipedia)
Magna Carta is a progressive rock/folk rock group originally formed in London in April 1969; their first concert was on 10 May 1969, by Chris Simpson (guitar, vocals), Lyell Tranter (guitar, vocals), and Glen Stuart (vocals).
The trio released albums for Fontana Records and Vertigo Records, enjoying particular success with 1970's Seasons before Tranter returned to Australia. Davey Johnstone joined the line-up as his replacement, recording Songs From Wasties Orchard and In Concert with the band before leaving to work with Elton John, with whom he is still playing.
Magna Carta Tracks
Highway To Spain
Highway To Spain
Winterlude / Ulysses
Winterlude / Ulysses
Evergreen
Evergreen
This Time Around
This Time Around
Sting Of The Gin
Sting Of The Gin
No Truth in the Rumour
No Truth in the Rumour
Have A Nice Day
Have A Nice Day
Danny
Danny
It's So Easy
It's So Easy
Natural Lovin' Man
Natural Lovin' Man
Slowbone Jones
Slowbone Jones
Long Time Running
Long Time Running
Nidderdale/Backroads
Nidderdale/Backroads
Performer
Isn't It Funny (And Not a Little Bit Strange)
Seasons
Seasons
Midwinter
Midwinter
Isle of Skye
Isle of Skye
Winter Song
Winter Song
Airport Song
Airport Song
Tomorrow Is A Long Time
Tomorrow Is A Long Time
Scarecrow
Scarecrow
Time For The Leaving
Time For The Leaving
