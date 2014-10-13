Retro StefsonFormed 2006
Retro Stefson
2006
Retro Stefson was an Icelandic alternative/pop-band formed in Reykjavík, active from 2006 to 2016. The band was signed to Vertigo-Berlin/Universal.
Retro Stefson released their debut album Montaña exclusively in Iceland in October 2008 and their second album, Kimbabwe, in October 2010 on Kimi Records. The album also became their European debut in May 2011 on the German subsidiary of Vertigo Records.
Glow
Qween (Hermigervill Remix)
She Said (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Qween
Glow (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
She Said
