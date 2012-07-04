Imperial Teen is a San Francisco-based indie pop group made up of Roddy Bottum (Faith No More) primarily on guitar/vocals, Will Schwartz (also of hey willpower) primarily on guitar/vocals, Lynn Truell (née Perko formerly of Sister Double Happiness, the Dicks, and the Wrecks) primarily on drums and backing vocals, and Jone Stebbins (previously of The Wrecks) primarily on bass and backing vocals. Imperial Teen became known for their boy/girl harmonies and for all four members switching off on instruments during shows.