The Durian Brothers
The Durian Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d3dd14e-0a39-44c1-b51e-e9fa2b80c711
The Durian Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Girigiri
The Durian Brothers
Girigiri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girigiri
Last played on
Planete Sauvage
The Durian Brothers
Planete Sauvage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planete Sauvage
Last played on
Haisai
The Durian Brothers
Haisai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haisai
Last played on
Die Eisheiligen
The Durian Brothers
Die Eisheiligen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Eisheiligen
Last played on
The Durian Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist