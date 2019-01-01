Zeca PagodinhoBorn 4 February 1959
Zeca Pagodinho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d3d9d52-a44f-4ba1-a080-cf64698912c0
Zeca Pagodinho Biography (Wikipedia)
Zeca Pagodinho (, b. February 4, 1959, birth name Jessé Gomes da Silva Filho) is a Brazilian singer/songwriter working in the genres of samba and pagode
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zeca Pagodinho Tracks
Sort by
Zeca Pagodinho Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist