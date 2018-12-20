SydSyd Tha Kyd. Born 23 April 1992
Syd
1992-04-23
Syd Biography (Wikipedia)
Sydney Loren Bennett (born April 23, 1992), known professionally as Syd (formerly Syd tha Kyd), is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, disc jockey, and audio engineer from Los Angeles, California. Aside from her solo career, Syd was a member of the Los Angeles alternative hip hop collective Odd Future and is the lead vocalist for the soul band The Internet. She is the older sister of Odd Future member Travis "Taco" Bennett. She is currently signed to Columbia Records.
Show Love
Everything Is Recorded
Body
Syd
Know
Syd
Shotgun (feat. Syd)
Little Simz
You're The One (feat. Syd)
Kaytranada
On My Mind/Charge It To The Game (feat. Syd & Kari Faux)
Patrick Paige II
Show Love (feat. Sampha & Syd)
Everything Is Recorded
Do U Wrong (feat. Syd)
Leven Kali
Nothin' (feat. Syd)
Kingdom
Smile More
Syd
On The Road
Syd
Treading Water
Syd
All About Me
Syd
Nothin To Somethin
Syd
Shotgun (feat. Syd)
Little Simz
