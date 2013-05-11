Ketil Stokkan (born 29 April 1956) is a Norwegian pop artist who has performed as solo artist as well as the singer in the Norwegian band Zoo.

Stokkan was born in Harstad. 1983 saw him participate in the Norwegian qualifying heat for Eurovision with the song "Samme charmeur" which was placed second. In 1986 he won the national Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Romeo", written by himself, which came 12th on homeground in the Eurovision Song Contest final, which that year was held in Bergen, Norway. In 1990 he won the national final again with the song "Brandenburger Tor", the song ended up last tied with Finland. Stokkan now works as a school teacher in Nordkjosbotn, Balsfjord.

Stokkan is also an outspoken Odd Fellow.