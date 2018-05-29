Matthew FeatherstoneFlutist
Matthew Featherstone
Matthew Featherstone Tracks
Syrinx L.129
Claude Debussy
Flute Concerto
Carl Nielsen
Flute Concerto
Carl Nielsen
Syrinx
Claude Debussy
Concierto Caribeno (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16)
Lalo Schifrin
Concerto for flute and strings
William Mathias
Happy
Matthew Featherstone
Concerto for Flute and Orchestra
Matthew Featherstone
Past BBC Events
China 2018: China 2018 - Wuhan
Qintai Concert Hall, Wuhan
2018-12-19T07:58:11
19
Dec
2018
Qintai Concert Hall, Wuhan
China 2018: China 2018 - Changsha
Changsha Concert Hall
2018-12-18T07:58:11
18
Dec
2018
Changsha Concert Hall
China 2018: China 2018 - Beijing Concert 1
National Centre for the Performing Arts, Beijing
2018-12-15T07:58:11
15
Dec
2018
National Centre for the Performing Arts, Beijing
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Sibelius 5
Cheltenham Town Hall
2018-02-11T07:58:11
11
Feb
2018
Cheltenham Town Hall
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Sibelius 5
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2018-02-09T07:58:11
9
Feb
2018
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
