Thomas Fec, better known by his stage name Tobacco, is an American electronic musician. He is the frontman of the psychedelic rock band Black Moth Super Rainbow, in addition to working as a solo artist; in both settings he works most conspicuously with pre-digital electronic instruments such as analog synthesizers and tape machines. As of late 2018, he has teamed up with rapper Aesop Rock to become the music duo Malibu Ken, and they are set to release their self titled debut album sometime in early 2019.