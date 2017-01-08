TOBACCOTom Fec of Black Moth Super Rainbow
TOBACCO
TOBACCO Biography
Thomas Fec, better known by his stage name Tobacco, is an American electronic musician. He is the frontman of the psychedelic rock band Black Moth Super Rainbow, in addition to working as a solo artist; in both settings he works most conspicuously with pre-digital electronic instruments such as analog synthesizers and tape machines. As of late 2018, he has teamed up with rapper Aesop Rock to become the music duo Malibu Ken, and they are set to release their self titled debut album sometime in early 2019.
TOBACCO Tracks
Blow Your Heart
TOBACCO
Blow Your Heart
Blow Your Heart
Gods in Heat
TOBACCO
Gods in Heat
Gods in Heat
Human Om
TOBACCO
Human Om
Human Om
Six Royal Vipers
TOBACCO
Six Royal Vipers
Six Royal Vipers
Constellation Dirtbike Head
TOBACCO
Constellation Dirtbike Head
Constellation Dirtbike Head
FATHER SISTER BERZERKER
TOBACCO
FATHER SISTER BERZERKER
FATHER SISTER BERZERKER
Lick The Witch (feat. Rob Sonic)
TOBACCO
Lick The Witch (feat. Rob Sonic)
Lick The Witch (feat. Rob Sonic)
Lick The Witch
TOBACCO
Lick The Witch
Lick The Witch
Fresh Hex (featuring Beck)
TOBACCO
Fresh Hex (featuring Beck)
Fresh Hex (featuring Beck)
Lamborghini Meltdown (feat Zackey Force Funk)
TOBACCO
Lamborghini Meltdown (feat Zackey Force Funk)
Lamborghini Meltdown
TOBACCO
Lamborghini Meltdown
Lamborghini Meltdown
Creepy Phone Calls
TOBACCO
Creepy Phone Calls
Creepy Phone Calls
