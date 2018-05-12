Emmelie Charlotte-Victoria de Forest (born 28 February 1993) is a Danish singer and songwriter.

De Forest represented Denmark with the song "Only Teardrops" in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, winning the contest. Her debut album Only Teardrops was released on the Universal Music label on 6 May 2013. Her sophomore studio album History was released through the Swedish independent label Cosmos Music on 9 February 2018.