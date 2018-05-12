Emmelie de ForestBorn 28 February 1993
Emmelie de Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d397268-6447-458f-8da5-a89aa4f451b8
Emmelie de Forest Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmelie Charlotte-Victoria de Forest (born 28 February 1993) is a Danish singer and songwriter.
De Forest represented Denmark with the song "Only Teardrops" in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, winning the contest. Her debut album Only Teardrops was released on the Universal Music label on 6 May 2013. Her sophomore studio album History was released through the Swedish independent label Cosmos Music on 9 February 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emmelie de Forest Tracks
Sort by
Only Teardrops
Emmelie de Forest
Only Teardrops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw497.jpglink
Only Teardrops
Last played on
Rainmaker
Emmelie de Forest
Rainmaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainmaker
Last played on
Playlists featuring Emmelie de Forest
Emmelie de Forest Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The winner of Eurovision 2018: You Decide is revealed
-
Mans Zelmerlow and Lucie Jones perform an ABBA Medley
-
What’s the secret to a winning Eurovision song?
-
Valentina Monetta & Jimmie Wilson (San Marino) perform 'Spirit Of The Night'
-
Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson (San Marino): Spirit of the Night
-
Måns Zelmerlöw catches up with Ken Bruce
-
Poli Genova (Bulgaria): 'If Love Was A Crime'
Back to artist