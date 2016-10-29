Stefan Bolesław PoradowskiBorn 16 August 1902. Died 9 July 1967
Stefan Bolesław Poradowski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1902-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d3954a4-3ac7-441a-95c9-7a4463ee295d
Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Boleslaw Poradowski (born August 16, 1902 in Wloclawek, died. July 9, 1967 in Poznań) was a Polish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Double Bass Concerto
Stefan Bolesław Poradowski
Double Bass Concerto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Bass Concerto
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist