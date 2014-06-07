Curtis Rae Hasselbring (born July 12, 1965, Fort Wayne, Indiana) is an American jazz trombonist.

Hasselbring learned trombone and guitar while young, though he did not play guitar professionally until the 1990s. He studied formally at the New England Conservatory, graduating in 1988, then worked with Charlie Kohlhase and Ken Schaphorst. He took a master's degree at Rutgers in 1997, during which time he worked with Chris Speed, Bobby Previte, Cuong Vu, Satoko Fujii, and others. He is the leader of the ensembles The New Mellow Edwards, Decoupage, and Curha-chestra. He has released three albums as a leader.