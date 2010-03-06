Ian EdwardsComedian. Born 11 February 1972
Ian Edwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d2f6fe3-d2bb-4447-9be0-8b0eb08657a6
Ian Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Edwards is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer from New York based in Los Angeles, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Edwards Tracks
Sort by
This Won't Happen To Me
Ian Edwards
This Won't Happen To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Won't Happen To Me
Last played on
Ian Edwards Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist