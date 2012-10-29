Lostboy! AKAFormed 2010
James Kerr (born 9 July 1959) is a Scottish singer-songwriter and the lead singer of the rock band Simple Minds. He achieved five UK No. 1 albums with the band, including a No. 1 single in 1989 with "Belfast Child". He released his first solo album, Lostboy! AKA Jim Kerr, on 27 May 2010. Kerr's voice has been described as "David Bowie's rich baritone melded with Bryan Ferry's velvety croon".
Jim Kerr chats to Zoe Ball
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds joins Zoe in the studio as the band have been confirmed to perform at this year's BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park.
Jim Kerr chats to Zoe Ball
Shadowland
Shadowland
Shadowland
She Fell in Love with Silence
She Fell in Love with Silence
She Fell in Love with Silence
