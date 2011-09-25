Lola AlbrightBorn 20 July 1924. Died 23 March 2017
1924-07-20
Lola Jean Albright (July 20, 1924 – March 23, 2017) was an American singer and actress, best known for playing the sultry singer Edie Hart, the girlfriend of private eye Peter Gunn, on all three seasons of the TV series Peter Gunn.
There's A Man In My Life
