Heldon is a French electronic rock band created in 1974. The name of the band was taken from the 1972 novel The Iron Dream by Norman Spinrad.

Like its predecessor Schizo, it is above all the group of guitarist Richard Pinhas who released a large number of albums under his own name. Among others heard on Heldon releases are synth player Patrick Gauthier and drummer François Auger.

He has worked with numerous collaborators, including musicians of the band Magma as well as philosophers such as Gilles Deleuze (of whom he was a student) and writers such as Norman Spinrad and the essayist and novelist Maurice Dantec (the Schizotrope project).

Influenced by the work of Robert Fripp and Brian Eno, the music of Richard Pinhas and Heldon is sui generis and innovative and has in its turn greatly influenced the field of electronic rock.

The first releases under the name Schizo, and later Heldon, were self-produced and self-distributed.